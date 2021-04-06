News

Kokomo investigating after vehicles stolen from business

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – The search is underway for a theft suspect in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police said on April 4, just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the Kokomo Cab in the 600 block of North Washington Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles.

After arriving on the scene, employees told officers that someone entered the business, ransacked it and then stole two vehicles.

The two stolen vehicles have been recovered as they were found a number of blocks away from the business.

Additionally, police said one of the suspects involved in the burglary and theft was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7332.