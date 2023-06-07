Kokomo man arrested, faces 24 charges of child molestation

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested on several counts of sex crimes involving children early Tuesday after officers found him at a home in Miami County for an active warrant.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police began an investigation on the whereabouts of 46-year-old Geremy Miller, who had an active warrant for 24 felony counts relating to child sex crimes, according to a release Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers went to a home in Bunker Hill, where Miller was taken into custody.

Miller was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail for the initial warrant of the following charges: