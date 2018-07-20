Kokomo man arrested, missing children found safe in Kentucky

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man has been arrested after police say he failed to return his two sons to the custody of their mother.

37-year-old Michael Lovely was located at a family member’s residence in Bell County, Kentucky on Friday.

No one was harmed in the incident. The children have been returned to their mother.

He faces a preliminary charge of interfering with custody, a level six felony.

Police say he failed to return his 4-year-old and 1-year-old sons to their mother on Wednesday.

Howard Superior Court had issued an emergency order for the children to be returned to their mother’s custody.

Lovely is currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana.