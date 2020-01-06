Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/Kokomo resident faces charge of raping 14-year-old

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 40-year-old Kokomo resident was jailed Monday after a 14-year-old girl reported she was raped, police said.

Kokomo Police Department was called about 3:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a rape in the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive. That’s east of State Road 931 and Center Street.

The girl was taken to Community Howard Regional Health hospital for treatment.

Tyree D. Young was identified as the suspect and taken to the Howard County jail and preliminarily charged with rape. Online records did not show a court case yet filed for Young.

