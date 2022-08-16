News

Kokomo man found in possession of child pornography; turned himself into police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man turned himself in Thursday after being found with possession of child pornography, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

According to Kokomo police, On Sept. 9, investigators with the Kokomo Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for missing and Exploitation Children pertaining to child phonography and child exploitation.

The CyberTip was generated by Twitter and included two images showing child sexual abuse material. Through investigation it was determined that David Petty, 47, from Greentown was the Twitter user suspected of transmitting the content, Kokomo police said.

According to Kokomo police, on May 25, a search warrant was obtained for the 200 block of South Howard street where they found numerous electronic devices containing evidence of child sexual abuse material.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for David Petty for a total of 10 felony counts of possession of child phonography, Kokomo police said.

According to Kokomo police, Petty turned himself into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on Aug. 12.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.