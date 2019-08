KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A man already in the Tipton County Jail for unrelated drug offenses was served an arrest warrant for the rape of an 18-year-old woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Brian Wagner is the suspect in a July 25 rape.

Police said in July they received a report of a woman raped at a Kokomo residence. A subsequent investigation led officers to Wagner.