Kokomo police arrest man, woman in 7 armed robberies

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man and woman were arrested early Thursday morning in connection with seven armed robberies in Kokomo over the last three weeks.

Michael Fivecoate, 18, of Kokomo, faces three felony charges of burglary and four felony charges of robbery. Melanie Diveley, 23, of Anderson, faces two felony charges of aiding, inducing and causing robbery.

Around 2:26 a.m. Thursday, officers with Kokomo Police Department responded to a Marathon gas station at 4013 South 00 East West on a report of armed robbery. A clerk at the gas station told police a white male in a dark, hooded sweatshirt and pants came in wearing a mask, displaying a small handgun and demanding cash. He took the cash, and no one was injured, the clerk told police. Through reviewing surveillance video, police shared a suspect description with other officers.

About half an hour later at a gas station located near the intersection of East Morgan Street and U.S. 931, a Kokomo police officer conducting surveillance conducted a traffic stop. The car’s occupants matched the descriptions from the Marathon gas station robbery.

Kokomo police said in all seven robberies Fivecoate was armed, in some cases with a knife and in others with what appeared to be a firearm.

Robberies suspected to be connected Fivecoate and Diveley:

July 10: Quick Stop at 2500 N. Apperson Way

July 10: Home Town Market at 2000 S. Goyer Rd.

July 12: Village Pantry at 2021 S. Goyer Rd.

July 21: Quick Stop at 2500 N. Apperson Way

July 21: Village Pantry at 1801 E. Lincoln Rd.

July 23: Speedway gas station at 2985 South 00 East West

July 26: Marathon gas station at 4013 South 00 East West

Kokomo Police released surveillance photos of a suspect in a dark, hooded sweat shirt and a dark mask in connection with the July 12 robbery.

On Thursday, the cases remained under investigation.

If you have any information about the robberies, police encourage you to contact Capt. Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017. Or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.