Kokomo police asking for help in locating missing woman

Kokomo, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Kokomo are asking for assistance in locating a woman missing since February.

On March 16, at about 9:14 a.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to a report of a missing person.

According to the Kokomo Police Facebook page, 25-year-old Kelsie Thompson has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 17. Police have followed up on leads but have not located her.

Kelsie is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 115 pounds with short dark hair, and tattoos on both the left and right arm. Kelsie is also described as having a tattoo of a red heart on her right thigh.

Kelsie may be in need of medical assistance. Investigators are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You may also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.