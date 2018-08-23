Kokomo police investigate fatal stabbing stemming from family altercation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man died from a stabbing in a family argument.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on August 17 in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Avenue when officials responded to a call of a man bleeding in need of help.

Upon arrival, 26-year-old Kenneth Nix Jr. was found unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined Nix was stabbed in the chest an altercation with a family member.

The other person involved in the altercation has been identified and investigators are working to determine if any criminal charges will be pursued.