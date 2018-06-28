Kokomo police investigating death of 45-year-old man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Kokomo are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, on June 28, at approximately 6:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clinton and Kentucky avenues for a report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle.

Police say that after arriving on scene, they located the victim. He was then transported to Community Howard Regional Regional Hospital for treatment.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:45 a.m.

The 45-year-old victim has been identified as Yogi Olivarez.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7326.