Kokomo police looking for 2 suspects in car lot thefts

KOKOMO Ind, (WISH) – Police are looking for two suspects connected to thefts at multiple car lots.

Officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to Price Auto Sales on Friday morning on a reported suspicious person. The reported person was wearing a backpack and looking into vehicles on the car lot.

Investigators learned a white 2013 Dodge Dart and a handgun had been stolen from the business. Later that morning, officers received three more attempted burglary cases at used car dealerships along Markland Avenue.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from one of the car lots. It showed two suspects at that business..

Investigators are asking for assistance with the identification of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact detective Scott Purlee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.