News

Kokomo Police roll out new anonymous tip app

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department is rolling out a new app to help people find information, view alerts and submit tips from their phone.

The app is called tip411 and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store and through the police department’s website.

The app allows people to share an anonymous tip with police officers with a location, description and a photo or video. Officers can respond to those tips.

Police say the tip system is 100% anonymous and the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips so there is no way to identify the sender.

If someone does not have a smartphone, they text their tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword TIPKPD and their message/tip to 847411TIPKPD and their tip to 847411.