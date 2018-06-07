Kokomo woman charged after 2 kids positive for meth, THC

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A Kokomo woman faces neglect charges after two children in her care tested positive for methamphetamines and her infant son was found to be severely malnourished.

Angel L. Cooper, 21, was arrested Monday on three counts of neglect of a dependent. She’s being held on a $15,000 bond, pending a Monday initial hearing. Online records don’t indicate if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Court records state that a doctor found Cooper’s infant son was severely malnourished in February and had gained only 2 ounces since his December birth.

Authorities also say April drug tests on a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old in Cooper’s care found both had meth and THC, marijuana’s mind-altering ingredient, in their system.

All three children are now in foster care.