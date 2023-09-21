Kompiled Kicks Sneaker Expo brings sneaker heads from all over

Get ready to see some of the coolest kicks around.

Kompiled Kicks Sneaker Expo is a chance for sneaker lovers to unite and see some of the best items out there. Not just new, but vintage as well.

Co-founder of Kompiled Kicks, Tyler Young, stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studio to talk about the event.

Young says it’s one of the most affordable sneaker events in the Midwest and draws in people from all over the country.

One of the premiere clothing companies on tap is Native Language Co. created by Garrett Fagel.

He says it’s all about being yourself.

“It is a representation that everyone is a native of something. It is about being true to yourself, where you are, where you’ve come from, and where you’re going,” said Fagel.

Some of the shoes on display range from everyday wear to a $24,000 pair of “Marty McFlys” from the hit movie “Back to the Future”.

More than 100 vendors will be on hand for the event.

There are items ranging from shoes to vintage clothing and more.

The event takes place Saturday, September 23 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at The Silver Centre Event Hall.

It doesn’t stop at just shoes and fashion.

Vendors will also be on hand with collector items like trading cards and pop culture items.

Outside the event center will be a car show. There will also be a live DJ on hand.

Tickets are just $10, kids 12 and under get in for free.

The Silver Centre Event Hall is located at 10202 Washington Street #Suite 300 Indianapolis, IN 46229.