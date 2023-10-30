Koney King: A Gary, Indiana staple

Koney King, a Gary, Indiana institution since 1920, has been a spot for generations of locals, including one of our team members!

The heart of Koney King lies in its chili, a secret recipe that has made it a local legend.

In a flavorful spotlight, James Hendricks, the Owner of Koney King, joined us to showcase the iconic Koney Dog and Koney Cheeseburger.

More than just a delicious meal, Koney King represents a century of dedication and community spirit.

James Hendricks, the first African-American owner, has taken the reins, continuing a legacy of inclusivity and providing opportunities in the Gary community.

Koney King, where chili means “Koney,” is a testament to a hundred years of hard work, chili, and a commitment to serving all with love.

Divine Triplett, WISH-TV’s Lifestyle Digital Content Producer, is a proud Gary native, and she fondly remembers the taste of Koney King’s iconic burgers and hotdogs!

For Divine, Koney King was more than just a local eatery; it was a cherished part of her childhood.

She got the chance to revisit those flavors on Monday’s Life.Style.Live!

After trying one of these hotdogs and burgers, you’ll want a couple more to take home! Take a look!