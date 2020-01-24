Korean Beef & Veggie Bowl Recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you looking for an easy lunch bowl that is packed with flavor and protein? Search no further!

Recipe for Korean Beef & Veggie Bowl

1 cup grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

2 tablespoons tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

1 tablespoon tahini

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Veggie ideas for the bowl include:

vegetable noodles

butter lettuce leaves

julienned carrots

sliced scallion

sesame seeds

cauliflower rice

sauteèd cabbage

Spray a 10 inch sautè pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium high heat. Add garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add ground beef, ginger, tamari, tahini and red pepper flakes. Stir until heated through and well combined, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Serve over a bowl of vegetables or veggie noodles. If making veggie noodles, simply sprinkle them with sea salt before putting hot ground beef on top. Sprinkle the top with toasted sesame seeds.

Notes:

This recipe is fantastic in lettuce wraps, topped with carrots, scallion, and sesame seeds or on top of cauliflower rice or sautéed cabbage.

Nutritional Information:

Calories 267, Total Fat 16.3 g, Saturated Fat 6.0 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1.2 g, Monounsaturated Fat 1.0 g, Cholesterol 64.0 mg, Sodium 1,012.0 mg, Potassium 104.1 mg, Total Carbohydrate 10.7 g, Dietary Fiber 1.1 g, Sugars 6.1 g, Protein 19.9 g