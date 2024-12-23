Kountry Kitchen Hosts 16th Annual Christmas Dinner to Spread Holiday Cheer

Volunteers putting together meals for the Christmas tradition of serving meals to the homeless. (Provided Photo/Kountry Kitchen)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis restaurant is calling on the community to unite and make a difference this holiday season. Kountry Kitchen, a local soul food restaurant and community staple, is leading the way with its 16th annual Christmas Dinner, an event aimed at providing a special holiday meal for those in need, on Christmas Day.

Owner Cynthia Wilson, who has organized the event for years, says she is determined to make this holiday season memorable for everyone, particularly those facing hardship. After a challenging couple of years—marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating fire that destroyed the original Kountry Kitchen building in 2020—the restaurant has found a way to revive its beloved tradition of serving Christmas meals to the homeless.

Typically serving about 3,000 people annually, Wilson’s Soulful Christmas Dinner will again offer a hot, hearty meal, alongside toys for children and winter essentials to help individuals navigate the cold winter months.

“We have hundreds of volunteers who help us prepare and deliver food,” Wilson said. “People come in to pick up meals, and we even deliver directly to homeless individuals and local shelters. This event has become incredibly important to us and to our volunteers.”

Kountry Kitchen is encouraging the community to spread the word about this holiday initiative, ensuring that those in need don’t miss out on the chance for a warm meal and a little holiday cheer.

The restaurant is also accepting donations to support the event, with Wilson emphasizing that Hoosiers can have a direct and meaningful impact by helping bring comfort, joy, and a sense of community to those who need it the most.