Kountry Kitchen to hold fundraiser ahead of rebuild

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kountry Kitchen will hold fundraiser Tuesday after a fire that damaged the restaurant just after midnight Jan. 12.

“The damage is extensive, structurally as well as inside, so it’s going to be a complete rebuild. There is no saving the inside,” said event organizer Regina Marsh.

Marsh said Tuesday’s fundraiser will be key in bringing the restaurant at 1831 N. College Ave. back to life.

“It’s all kind of folks that are coming out. They are going to be just holding buckets out here on College, and you can just drive by. It’s a drive-by donation drive. You don’t even have to get out of your car. You don’t have to be out there with us. You can just drive by and put your donation in the bucket and keep moving,” Marsh said.

The restaurant said insurance is covering the damage, but Marsh believes people should still donate.

“This is an opportunity to help the staff, to help the people that work there that are serving the food, that are cooking the food, that are keeping the kitchen clean. This is an opportunity to help them,” Marsh said.

The restaurant has already started a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $10,000 of a $50,000 goal.

The money raised at Tuesday’s fundraiser and online will support the 20 staff members who are out of a job. It’s what organizers said will get the kitchen cooking again.

“You come to the Kountry Kitchen because of the food and the service, or you come to the Kountry Kitchen because it’s a place to be, but you want the Kountry Kitchen to have that same feel when it reopens because we will reopen,” said Marsh.

Officials said they plan to rebuild the Kountry Kitchen in the next six to eight months.