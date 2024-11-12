Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s team up for fresh doughnuts in Indianapolis

The wait is over for McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme fans in Indianapolis, as the two iconic brands come together to make fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts available at participating McDonald’s restaurants starting November 12, 2024. (Provided Photo/McDonald's USA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier donut lovers, rejoice! Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s are teaming up to to bring fresh doughnuts to the Circle City.

The partnership between these two iconic brands became official on Tuesday, when three varieties of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts were delivered to McDonald’s locations across Indianapolis.

The doughnuts can be purchased individually or as a half dozen or dozen, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day — while supplies last:

The iconic Original Glazed Doughnut: A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all.

A melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all. The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

A chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles. The Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut: Made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme™ filling then dipped in chocolate icing.

The arrival of the tasty treats to Indianapolis is part of a phased rollout across the country announced earlier this year. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are expected to arrive at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

You can satisfy your Krispy Kreme “kraving” with by placing an order inside a McDonald’s restaurant, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery, and on the McDonald’s app.