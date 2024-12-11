Indiana poultry producer plans nearly 7-ton food donation to Gleaners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A national grocery chain is stepping out on Wednesday to help two Indiana businesses make sure people facing food insecurity have access to food this winter.

Kroger is in the works to help Miller Poultry as it donates 13,800 pounds of poultry products to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana on Wednesday. Organizers say the delivery is a holiday tradition for the Indiana-based poultry producer.

“We know high quality protein is always in demand for our food bank partners,” Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, said in a press release. “It is essential for balanced diets, and finding enough protein can be a challenge. So, we’re pleased to see a partner such as Miller make such a significant donation to Gleaners, especially at this time of year.”

Fred Glass, president and CEO of Gleaners, says meat is both an expensive and highly needed food item for people facing hunger.

“With need at high levels, this donation will help us stretch our already-tight food purchase budget and provide a highly desired source of protein for our neighbors,” Glass said.

Miller Poultry describes itself as a family-owned company that has worked with local farmers for 30 years to raise and process organic and all-natural poultry. Miller’s director of sales Fred Lechlitner says the company believes in giving back to the local and regional communities.

“Our team is grateful for our partnerships that have supported our food donations over so many years,” Lechlitner said.

In a press release, Kroger praised the partnership for furthering the grocery store’s “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” plan. Kroger plans to help with the delivery, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gleaners.

According to Kroger, since the plan’s inception in 2017, Kroger has supported more than $1 billion in hunger relief services across the country, including 582 million pounds of surplus fresh food rescued and donated to feed Americans in need.

They say through partnerships, the “Zero Hunger | Zero Waste” plan has shared in the delivery of more than 3 billion meals to families determined to put nutritious food on their tables