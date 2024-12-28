School bus driver drove while intoxicated with children onboard

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A La Porte Middle School bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence while on the job.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said that Kyla Pier, 38, was charged with two felonies, operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.

Sept. 20, Pier drove from the La Porte Middle School to Riley Elementary School, a two and a half mile distance, with 32 students on the bus.

While Pier drove, students began to report Pier’s behaviors and mannerisms.

The school corporation’s transportation director intercepted the bus and removed Pier from the bus. She quit her position the same day.

Oct. 21, the school received Pier’s toxicology report and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

A probable cause affidavit was submitted Dec. 19, and Dec. 27, Pier surrendered to police. She was booked into the La Porte County Jail and later posted bond.

“The courageous students aboard the bus who reported the behaviors of the accused are publicly commended. Their attention to detail and prompt actions may have prevented a tragedy from occurring,” LCSO Captain Allen said in a press release.