Lafayette laundromat shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

An exterior view of Lafayette Laundry on South Street in Lafayette, Indiana. One person died and three others were hurt in a shooting at the laundry mat on Dec. 5, 2024. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Laundry)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting at a Lafayette laundromat Thursday night left one dead and three others injured – including the shooter.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called to a shooting at Lafayette Laundry on South Street just west of Sagamore Parkway North.

Investigators say they arrived and found one person dead, another in critical condition, and two others stable.

Three of the victims are male and one is female. Police did not share their ages.

Police also say they believe the suspected shooter is among those wounded. There is no ongoing threat to the public. No arrests have been made.