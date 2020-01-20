Lafayette police fatally shoot armed man after negotiations

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette police fatally shot a man on Monday afternoon during a call about a “man with a gun” in a residential area.

Officers responded around 2:13 p.m. to the call at the intersection of 23rd and State streets, Sgt. Mike Brown with Lafayette police confirmed.

Police located a man with a handgun at that location and attempted negotiations. One officer fired a weapon, striking the man. Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene, Brown said.

No officers were injured during the incident, Brown said.

The identity of the man who died was not immediately available.

An internal and criminal investigation will be conducted, and a decision about the status of the officer who fired a weapon will be made by the chief’s office, Brown said.

The intersection of 23rd and Street will remain closed for an extended period as the investigation continues.



