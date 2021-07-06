News

Lafayette police investigate death of 3-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A child was found dead inside a Lafayette residence on Monday morning, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Around 9 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of an unresponsive child near 12th Street and Howell Street. Upon arrival, officers found the 3-year-old boy deceased.

Also in the home were two adults and another child.

The cause of death is unknown, pending autopsy and toxicology results from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).