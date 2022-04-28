News

Lafayette police make arrest for murder after 2 killed at block party

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lafayette have arrested a man for murder after two people were killed at a block party.

The Lafayette Police Department says 21-year-old Kevon McCaster was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of murder.

McCaster was one of six people injured in the April 24 shooting. Police say he was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Two men, 34-year-old Tommy Marshall and 29-year-old Edward Roberson, were killed in the shooting, which occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Phipps Court. Police said more than 100 had gathered for a block party and a fight broke out in an apartment.

Three more men were injured in the shooting.

Another man, Anton Coats, was arrested being serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a handgun without a license. LPD says Coats’ involvement in the shooting is unclear.

Police said several apartments and vehicle were hit in the gunfire.

If you have any info on the case, contact police at 765-807-1200 or anonymously at 800-78-CRIME (27463).