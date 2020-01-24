Lafayette police officer on administrative leave after fatally shooting armed man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting and killing an armed man Monday.

Officer Nathan Stoneking, who has been with Lafayette police for 4 ½ years, was with other members of the police department responding to the call at 23rd and State streets. During their negotiations with the man, Stoneking fired his weapon and struck the man, police said Friday.

Life-saving efforts were made on the man, later identified by the coroner’s office as 39-year-old Dustin Furr. He died at the scene, police said.

Stoneking is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the department’s internal investigation, and a shooting review board is scheduled for Jan. 27., the department said Friday.