Lahiri leads LIV Golf Andalucia in Spain by 4 shots after second round

Anirban Lahiri of Crushers GC hits his shot from the first tee during the second round of LIV Golf Andalucía at Real Club Valderrama on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in San Roque, Spain. ( Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri has shot a 5 under 66 to take a four-shot lead of the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament. Lahiri added to his 69 from Friday to go 7 under overall after two rounds. He hit six birdies to overcome one bogey at the Real Club Valderrama course in southern Spain. Danny Lee of New Zealand is his nearest chaser at 3 under. Home favorite Jon Rahm is on par after going 2 under in his first event in Spain since joining the LIV circuit.