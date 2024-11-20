Large fire at long-closed Golden Corral on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a former Golden Corral restaurant near Washington Square Mall.
Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday to a building fire at 10103 E. Washington St. and found smoke and fire coming from the vacant restaurant.
The Golden Corral at that location closed nearly four ears ago, according to a Facebook post from Nov. 24, 2020.
It’s not clear how the fire began or if anyone is hurt.
