45°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
45° Indianapolis

Large fire at long-closed Golden Corral on Indy’s far east side

Fire at long-closed Golden Corral near Washington Square Mall

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a former Golden Corral restaurant near Washington Square Mall.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday to a building fire at 10103 E. Washington St. and found smoke and fire coming from the vacant restaurant.

The Golden Corral at that location closed nearly four ears ago, according to a Facebook post from Nov. 24, 2020.

It’s not clear how the fire began or if anyone is hurt.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Daybreak Drive-IN: Police chase seat...
Local News /
New Wes Montgomery Park basketball...
Political News /
2 police officers, suspect shot...
National News /
Foster Success provides winter kits...
Indiana News /
Initiative bridges gap between high...
Education /
Indiana honors cycling legend Major...
Multicultural News /
New Fishers Event Center shares...
Lifestyle /
IMPD unveils technology to track...
I-Team 8 /