INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest circus bandwagon in existence has just rolled into town.

The Two Hemispheres Bandwagon is a part of Indiana State Fair’s free exhibit celebrating Indiana’s circus heritage.

The bandwagon was used during the Barnum & Bailey’s street parades back in the early 1900s.

The bandwagon is nearly 30 feet long.

You can catch it in person at the Indiana State Fair from Aug. 3-19.