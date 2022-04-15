News

Last minute Easter basket ideas

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Easter is right around the corner. Time is running low to get Easter baskets ready for kids.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids talked about a few items that can be included in 6 last-minute Easter basket ideas.

  • “Splatz” eco friendly bubbles for playful kids.
  • Crayola skin tone crayons for artistic kids.
  • Minelab hand-held metal detector for kids who enjoy hobbies
  • “Pop It!s”, waffle, demogorgon, star wars, and Darth Vader for trendsetters
  • Jelly Belly gum for traditional baskets
  • Dash Bunny mini waffle maker for kids who enjoy cooking

Check out the Indy with Kids website for more Easter themes activities.

