Last minute Easter basket ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Easter is right around the corner. Time is running low to get Easter baskets ready for kids.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids talked about a few items that can be included in 6 last-minute Easter basket ideas.

“Splatz” eco friendly bubbles for playful kids.

Crayola skin tone crayons for artistic kids.

Minelab hand-held metal detector for kids who enjoy hobbies

“Pop It!s”, waffle, demogorgon, star wars, and Darth Vader for trendsetters

Jelly Belly gum for traditional baskets

Dash Bunny mini waffle maker for kids who enjoy cooking

Check out the Indy with Kids website for more Easter themes activities.