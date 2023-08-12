Late Saturday line of showers and storms

Sunset: 8:47 PM

Tonight: A line of northern showers are moving south as the afternoon moves into the evening. Most of these storms will not become severe but the best chance to see some severe weather would be to the southeastern corner of the state. Winds light out of the southeast and under mostly clear conditions once the storms pass. A great night to view the meteor shower going on tonight and low temperature reaching 65. The Perseid meteor shower will be the one active tonight with viewing best after those showers push out. This will be the peak of the meteor shower so expect up to 90 meteors per hour and viewing for the meteors could be anywhere in the night sky. Allow yourself 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the night sky before peak viewing experience.

Tomorrow: A partly sunny start to the day with mostly cloudy conditions coming our way in the afternoon. Despite the heavier cloud cover, showers stay away during the daytime hours. Winds out of the west at 5 to 10 MPH high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tomorrow Night: Storms stay away tomorrow night until around bedtime. Once midnight rolls around, we’re looking out for scattered showers. Once again, these storms look unlikely but not impossible to become severe. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH and low temperatures around 67 degrees.

Monday: The start of our work week looks wet with rain possible almost all day long. High temperatures stall in the upper 70s and breezy conditions with wind out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH.

8-Day: Tuesday and Thursday look a little wet but not quite as bad as Monday will end up being. Aside from those days we remain dry and pretty sunny with the heat really breaking back into the forecast next weekend.