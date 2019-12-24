2 judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions

Photo of Andrew Adams (left), Brad Jacobs (center) and Sabrina Bell.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (AP) – Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22.  

A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension.

The News and Tribune reports that Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference. 

