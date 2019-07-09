32 teams compete in Rock Paper Scissors Tournament

You know how it goes… “Rock, Paper, Scissors… Shoot!”

If you find yourself constantly in the winner’s circle of this fun, childhood game, this may be the competition for you! We’re told “only the fastest fingers survive and advance.”

Josh Baker, MOKB Presents, joins the Muncie Brothers, Dorgan Muncie, and Milroy Muncie to tell us about the “Rock Paper Scissors Indy Championship!”

The Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship will take place on Saturday July 20, 2019 at HI-FI, located in Fountain Square, in Indianapolis. 32 teams will go head-to-head in a knock-down, drag-out tournament of arbitrary sport: Rock Paper Scissors. The winner will take home the grand prize of $500 and bragging rights as the Indy RPS Champion, which legally obligates all past recess bullies to stuff it retroactively.The event is hosted by Dorgan & Milroy Muncie, best known as hosts of Indy’s Burlesque Bingo.

Spectators who purchase an event ticket can get in on the action too. Spectators can compete and wager their PBR Bucks in pop-up games of Rock Paper Scissors, known as “Street Play”, throughout the event. Spectator tickets are only $10 in advance.

Team registration is now open to the first 32 teams to sign up. Teams must consist of 3-4 members and follow the official event rules. To enter your team, visit the team registration page.

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Pabst Blue Ribbon & MOKB Presents

Rock Paper Scissors Indy City Championship

HI-FI: 1043 Virginia Ave Suite 4, Indianapolis, IN

Doors 6:00 p.m., Event 7:00 p.m.

Hosted by: Dorgan & Milroy Muncie

Sponsored By: Pabst Blue Ribbon, Smirnoff, Bulleit Bourbon & Do317.com

Register Your Team To Compete – $30 : Register Here

Purchase Spectator Tickets to Watch – $10 / $12 : Purchase Here

Details & Official Rules: View Here

Tournament Prizes:

• 1st Place Team = $500 Cash & RPS City Championship Trophy

• 2nd Place Team = $250 Cash

• Best Dressed Team = $100 Cash

• RPS Street Play Winner = $100 Cash

About the Event

This event follows the official RPS Tournament Rules and the only acceptable “throws” for this event are Rock, Paper and Scissor. All team members and spectators must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Three to four person teams compete in head-to-head team matches with winners advancing to the next round.