5 New Places to Eat and Drink Around Indianapolis

Lots of new “eats” in the Indy restaurant world! Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger shares her LONG list!

Fountain Square icon Peppy Grill has reopened on Virginia Avenue after extensive renovations.

Also in Fountain Square, Scotland-based Brewdog has opened with craft beer and bar food.

A local craft brewery, Guggman Haus has opened on the west side on Gent St.

Baby’s a new bar from Kendall Lockwood, opens this weekend at 22nd and Talbot Street.

A new taco place, Taqueria La Chela has opened on 38th Street and is getting a lot of attention.

Signs announcing Root and Bone have gone up at 46th and College.

Nearby at 52nd and College, Taste Cafe and Marketplace has closed restaurant operations. You can still find them at the Broad Ripple Farmers’ Market.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.