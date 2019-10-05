Beautiful start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Picture perfect conditions to kickoff the first weekend of October. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast Sunday.

Today:

High pressure remains in control across the area for much of the day, leaving us with mostly sunny conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs finish off the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

Tonight:

A cold front will sag into the Midwest, increasing clouds across the area for this evening. Some isolated showers can’t be ruled out late night into the overnight hours – but many areas will likely remain dry.

Lows fall to the upper 50s

Sunday:

Weak cold front continues to march through the state. Scattered showers, and even a rumble of thunder will be possible through the morning and early afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts for most should be light.

The second half of the day looks quiet and mild, with highs in the loewr 70s.

8 day forecast:

Another quick shot of cooler air to open the work week. Highs Monday and Tuesday likely only hit the upper 60s. We’re back to the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front works through the state on Friday, bringing a chance for showers and storms across the area. What follows may be the coolest air of the season, with highs next Saturday possibly struggling to hit 60°, and the potential for seeing our first frost of the season in some areas for the overnight hours next weekend.