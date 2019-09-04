Beautiful stretch of weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler temperatures and lower humidity should make for a wonderful end to the work week.

Tonight:

Quiet conditions heading through the evening hours. Expect mainly clear and cooler conditions overnight, as low dip to the mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday:

Another beautiful day on tap, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s

8 day forecast:

Humidity will rise just a touch on Friday, before a weak cold front works through the area Friday afternoon. Mostly pleasant conditions for the weekend, with only isolated shower chances on Sunday.