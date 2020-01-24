Boost your energy with these Paleo-friendly recipes

Real flavor. Real taste. Real ingredients. That’s the idea behind Julie’s Real products that are centered on real goodness.

Julie Fox, Founder, Julie’s Real, shares the story behind how she got started with Paleo-friendly recipes and of course, she makes us some yummy desserts! Here’s more:



-Non-paleo ingredients that are easily replaceable with paleo ingredients: white flour, cane sugar, milk, butter, peanut butter

-Paleo ingredients to adopt that can substitute non-paleo ingredients: almond flour, coconut flour, honey, coconut sugar, maple syrup, almond milk, coconut oil, almond butter/cashew butter

-Benefits of substituting with paleo ingredients/foods: Benefits of following a Paleo diet include – eating cleaner, unprocessed ingredients aids digestion/allows your body to process the food more easily and efficiently; whole food, unprocessed ingredients provide energy rather than the feeling of fatigue after eating; these un-processed foods provide more nutrients for your body to use; dairy products are linked to heart disease and cancer while plant based products like nuts/almond milk are the opposite.

Boost your energy with these Paleo-friendly recipes 2

About Julie’s Real:

-Julie started Julie’s Real after her husband Mike was diagnosed with Barrett’s Esophagus. When they received the diagnosis, they immediately changed their diets, omitting grains, dairy, processed foods and refined sugar, adopting the Paleo diet. Julie didn’t want Mike to feel like he was on a diet, so she began making yummy Paleo snacks for him. What followed? Julie’s Real was born!

-Julie’s Real products are made with all-natural whole food ingredients, including real organic vanilla beans, organic almond four and organic coconut sugar – no extracts or flavorings – no cane sugar and no gmo’s. Just real food… and they are REALLY good!

Julie’s Real Paleo Dark Chocolate Brownies

1 Julie’s Real Paleo Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

1 egg

3/4 cup almond butter

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup almond milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9×9 baking pan with parchment paper. Mix all ingredients together. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Let cool.

Paleo Coconut Cashew Cookie Bar Recipe

1 cup almond flour

1 cup coconut flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 1/2 cup Julies Real Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter

1 cup Paleo chocolate chips (Hu Gems)

1/2 cup toasted coconut

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toast coconut in saute pan over medium heat. Line 9×9 baking pan or dish with parchment paper. Mix almond flour, coconut flour, and baking soda with a whisk. Add vanilla, maple syrup and melted coconut oil, mix to combine. Press cookie dough into baking pan/dish. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Let cool.

Spread Julie’s Real Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter over cookie layer. Melt chocolate in microwave safe bowl. Pour melted chocolate over cashew butter layer. Sprinkle toasted coconut on top of chocolate layer. Refrigerate to set. Cut into squares when cool!

To learn more, visit juliesreal.com or follow her on social media @juliesreal.