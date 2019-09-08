Brickyard 400 Sunday: Start time, schedule and what you need to know

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Gates at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened at 8:00 a.m. Sunday for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard.

IMS President Doug Boles said 50,000 people are expected to attend Sunday’s 26th edition.

Race fans heading to the track should avoid bringing fireworks, aerosol cans, glass containers, scooters and drones.

Coolers in a 18 in. x 14 in. x 14 in. size are allowed as are umbrellas under 36 inches.

On race day, no parking is allowed on the south and east side of any street in an area bound by 25th Street on the north, Georgetown Road on the east, Lynhurst Drive on the west, and Crawfordsville Road on the south.

IMS says these restrictions will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday if the race is postponed.

Fans at this year’s Brickyard 400 will get to see the qualifying races happen right before the big race. Usually qualifying happens the day before.

The Midway opens along with the gates at 8 a.m., but closes when the green flag drops at 2 p.m.

It features a kid’s zone and interactive vendor booths.

Race fans also have the opportunity to take to the track before the race during the Track Walk happening at 11:30 a.m. A Track Walk voucher can be purchased for $20 at the Track Walk entrance.

Danielle Bradbury, winner of season 4 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform the National Anthem at 2:05 p.m.

Big Machine recording artists Florida Georgia Line will order drivers to their cars at 2:07 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $40. Children under 15 years old are free with an adult ticket holder.

For tickets and the full schedule, click here.