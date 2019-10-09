Business focuses on improving the health and performance of tactical professionals

You hear former Colts Quarterback Jim Sorgi on the radio calling the play by play for the Colts, but off the field, he’s paired up with former St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joey Vandever to help some of our city’s bravest with their company ProTeam Tactical Performance.

Amber went “on location” to chat with both Jim and Joey about their relationship with Indy first responders and how their company is getting them back to the job they love.

For more information visit proteamtactical.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLLECTIVE ALTERNATIVE