Chilly temps this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month starts off cool, with below average temperatures looking to continue for much of the extended forecast.

Today:

A weak upper level wave pushing through the region has brought mostly cloudy conditions across the state. We could see a brief flurry or shower during the day, but the bulk of our Saturday will remain dry.

Highs fall short of 50° this afternoon. With gusty winds, wind chill values likely hold in the 30s for much of the day as well.

Tonight:

Clouds break off a bit as upper level disturbance pushes east. Winds should relax a bit, allowing for lows to dip below freezing again for the overnight.

Sunday:

Nice end to the weekend, with mostly sunny conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should make a run at 50° by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern to open up the work week, with highs holding in the 50s through Wednesday. Another frontal system will bring rain to the area Thursday, followed by another shot of colder air Thursday afternoon through next weekend.