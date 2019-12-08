Cloudy and mild Sunday, soggy Monday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be above average as we wrap up the weekend. Heavy rain is possible for parts of central Indiana to open the work week.

Sunday:

We will see an increase in cloud cover as we go throughout the day. We’ll still mix in some sunshine from time to time, but nowhere near as bright as Saturday. Despite this, temperatures should warm quite well, boosting into the lower to middle 50s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Night:

An approaching cold front will bring widespread rain to the area as early as midnight. Rain will continue to fill in for the overnight hours.

Lows will only fall to the middle to upper 40s.

Monday:

A wet day is on tap with steady showers likely for a good portion of the day. We’ll begin to see the rain taper off by late Monday night. As colder air rushes in, we could see some rain mix with snow showers during the late night hours.

Highs will remain seasonably mild despite the wet conditions, with highs topping out in the middle 50s.

8-day Forecast:

Bitter cold air will slide into the area following Monday’s cold front. High temperatures Tuesday barely make it above freezing, and overnight lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night fall to the lower teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures should rebound a bit starting Friday. Another system approaches the Ohio Valley for the weekend, which could provide us a mix of rain and snow showers for Saturday.