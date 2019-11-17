Cool and cloudy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, with a few isolated showers and/or flurries possible overnight.

Sunday:

We’ll start the day off bright, with mostly sunny skies. An approaching upper level system moves into the Midwest, bringing cloud cover to the area by late morning into the afternoon. A few showers could be possible in our far northwestern counties late Sunday. Highs will top out in the middle 40s.

Sunday Night:

An upper level system will push through the state, and could squeeze out a few sprinkles or even snow flurries. This won’t be widespread and will be extremely light.

Lows will dip to the lower 30s.

Monday:

An upper level system will push out, with just an isolated shower/flurry possible for early in the morning. The rest of the day looks cloudy and cool, with highs in the mid 40s.

8-Day forecast:

Milder temperatures are still in sight – however brief, as we head to the middle of the week. Should see highs hit the lower to middle 50s Wednesday, and possibly flirt with 60° on Thursday! Our next shot for widespread rain will come in on Thursday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. Another shot of cooler air will return by Friday into the weekend.