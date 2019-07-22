Dogs That Carry A Tune? Wildlife Sanctuary Raises Awareness About New Guinea Singing Dogs

Dogs… that sing? Why, yes!

Ever heard of the New Guinea Singing Dogs? We hadn’t either, but we get a lesson from Tyler and Jasmin Wieczorek, Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education, about their preservation plan for the dogs, their special talents and more!

Fun facts:

There are only about 250 New Guinea Singing Dogs in captivity and an unknown amount in the wild, which makes them a threatened species

As of now, the only other place in Indiana that has Singing Dogs is the Lafayette Zoo

New Guinea Singing Dogs get their name by the way they howl and harmonize instead of barking

To learn more, email Tyler at Tylervp@wizardofpawswildlife.org or visit www.Wizardofpawswildlife.org.