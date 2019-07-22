Dogs That Carry A Tune? Wildlife Sanctuary Raises Awareness About New Guinea Singing Dogs

Dogs… that sing? Why, yes!

Ever heard of the New Guinea Singing Dogs? We hadn’t either, but we get a lesson from Tyler and Jasmin Wieczorek, Wizard of Paws Wildlife Education, about their preservation plan for the dogs, their special talents and more!

Fun facts:

  • There are only about 250 New Guinea Singing Dogs in captivity and an unknown amount in the wild, which makes them a threatened species
  • As of now, the only other place in Indiana that has Singing Dogs is the Lafayette Zoo
  • New Guinea Singing Dogs get their name by the way they howl and harmonize instead of barking

To learn more, email Tyler at Tylervp@wizardofpawswildlife.org or visit www.Wizardofpawswildlife.org.

