Eating Champ Joey Chestnut Introduces New Line of Sauces

“I love to travel almost as much as I love to eat, and I’ve spent years creating these sauces with flavors inspired from all over the world.”

We’re getting “saucy” with World-Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chesnut who says “Competitive eating isn’t just about eating. It’s about pushing your body to new limits. I’ve tried to put some of that passion and focus in creating these unique flavors and the feedback from customers has been amazing.”

On today’s show, Joey unveils four new sauces for wings, dipping and finishing and tells us how he’s giving away 1,000 bottles from his new product lineThursday on Monument Circle! Here’s more:

WHO: Joey Chestnut, world-champion competitive eater, presented by Kroger in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc.

WHAT: Joey Chestnut will launch his new line of four sauces for wings, dipping and finishing

by giving away 1,000 bottles during in-person event on Monument Circle

WHERE: Monument Circle (southwest quadrant)

Indianapolis, Ind. 46204

WHEN: Thursday, July 11 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHY: World-champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut will host his official launch party, presented by Kroger in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc., to unveil his new line of four sauces designed for wings, dipping and finishing. During the event, Chestnut will be on Monument Circle to take photos and autograph items. Attendees will receive sauce samples, free hot dogs and watch local celebrities compete in a wing-eating contest.

The high-quality, American-made sauce flavors include:

• Nashville Hot Chicken

• Creamy Green Hatch and Jalapeno

• Orange Citrus Habanero

• Sweet Sriracha Teriyaki

Chestnut holds more competitive eating records than any other athlete in history with titles in almost 50 disciplines such as gyoza, gumbo, pizza, chicken wings, and of course, hot dogs. In 2018, Chestnut first introduced his line of products including Boardwalk Coney sauce and firecracker mustard. He has dedicated his life to becoming the greatest eater of all time and now has focused his passion for food toward expanding his line of condiments for hot dogs, brats, sausage, sandwiches and now wings.

During the event, donations for bottles of water will be collected for the Indiana War Memorials Foundation. Chestnut’s complete line of products is available for purchase at central Indiana Kroger locations (currently buy one, get one free) or online.