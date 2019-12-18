Experience a Very Merry Prairie at Conner Prairie

Experience the magic of the season this year at Conner Prairie.

It’s called their “Merry Prairie Holiday” Event, which runs now through Dec. 29 on Friday and Saturday evenings.

You can start a new family tradition by visiting the North Pole Village, enjoying fresh, warm holiday treats and even meeting Santa, himself.

Christine Dejoy, Director of Public Affairs, Conner Prairie, shares the joy that’s waiting to be discovered!

To learn more, visit ConnerPrairie.org OR connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/merry-prairie-holiday.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CONNER PRAIRIE