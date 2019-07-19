Family Activities to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer

Many kids in Indianapolis will return to school in the next 2 weeks, marking the end of summer break.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids wants to make sure you’ve squeezed in as much summer fun as possible so she’s here with 6 things to do before the kids are back in school.

Water park
https://1drv.ms/u/s!AjpHJjd5bTrmgcIB6eCmfCxpAni-8Q

Concerts in the Park
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AjpHJjd5bTrmhLUncHuYQhNvCVgr-Q

Movies in the Park/Pool

Rent a Hammock
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AueT1iQxFZ1AkrNweYv-nqK7REDi8g

Foam Party

Colts Training Camp

Find all of these ideas and 1000’s more on indywithkids.com.

