Feeling like Fall this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first surge of colder air brings more of a Fall feel to central Indiana over the coming days.

Today:

After a wet and chilly end to the work week, drier air settles in to kick off the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies, with below average temperatures. Highs top out in the mid 50s later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clear, quiet and cool tonight. Lows fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday:

A beautiful end to the weekend. Despite temperatures running a bit below average, it should be quite pleasant heading into the afternoon, as highs jump to the lower to middle 60s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern should remain quiet heading into Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. A weak frontal system works through the area Tuesday, sparking a few showers and storms across the area through Tuesday afternoon. Highs jump to near 70° for Tuesday before another shot of colder air sends our temps into the 50s for Wednesday. Temperatures look to slowly moderate as we end the work week into the weekend.