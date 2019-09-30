Firefighter Tim makes Savory Apple Chili and a German Apple Cake

Just wait a few more days… and the feel of fall will be in the air. So to get us ready, Firefighter Tim is in our kitchen making us a Savory Apple Chili and a German Apple Cake!

Savory Apple Chili

Ingredients

3 Granny Smith apples, chopped

3 1/2 cups beef broth

2 pounds bison

1 large can chili beans

1 small can dark red kidney beans

2 shots Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tables spoons minced garlic

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

12 oz tomato paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe

Sauté onion until translucent. Add minced garlic right before translucent in order not to burn. Add bison and brown. Add all ingredients to chili pot and let simmer for a few hours. Feeds- a lot!

Also tastes great with steak or ground beef! Season the steak with salt, pepper and a little chili powder. Thinly slice and cook to medium rare before adding steak.

German Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake)

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3 eggs

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

7-8 apples, pealed

Powdered sugar (optional)

Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray or spread round baking pan with butter. Cream butter, sugar, vanilla sugar, salt and lemon zest in bowl. Add eggs and mix. Add flour and baking powder and mix. Spread mix into round baking pan. Slice apples and discard the cores. Press apple slices onto top of cake. Bake for approximately 40 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired prior to serving.