Fishers Test Kitchen to Promote Growth of Indiana Culinary Scene

Eat Drink Indy’s Jolene Ketzenberger, and also Co-founder, Fishers Test Kitchen and Signature Table, teams up with John Wechsler, Co-founder, Fishers Test Kitchen and Signature Table, to explain what goes into this new concept and growing the culinary scene in Indianapolis.

The Fishers Test Kitchen restaurant accelerator and The Signature Table culinary performance space will open this fall in The Yard development at 116th Street and Ikea Way adjacent to the new Sun King Brewing facility.

The Fishers Test Kitchen restaurant accelerator will feature three completely built-out kitchens in a small food hall adjacent to the new Sun King Brewing tap room.

The Signature Table will schedule cooking classes, demos, tastings and special dinners with attendees seated around the chef and cooking area.

