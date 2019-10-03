For family-friendly scares, check into the Haunted Hotel of Spells

Get ready for a few SPOOKS and SPELLS!

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is offering you a spellbinding experience at the Hotel of Spells, starting later this month.

Head Witches Katie Pastorino and Jenn Sutton share the haunting details!

Hotel of Spells

Open October 11-31, 2019

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

There are hours for those who are timid and those who are fierce – but beware of surprises and shrieks that will pierce. The witch and her staff will hand you a key – how long you stay will be up to thee. The concierge recommends IPL’s Lights-On Hours (for children who scare easily) and CENTURY 21 SCHEETZ Frightening Hours (with the lights off, for families who dare to be scared).

Many fine guests have walked through these halls, the faces of some still hang on the walls. Are they real? Are they masks? It’s hard to tell—you may bring one to life if you cast the right spell.

There’s a spell on the staircase that could leave you spinning, and creepy creatures in the hallway who make you wonder why they’re grinning.

DoNOT disturb signs hang on the doors – be careful what opens, it may be filled with haunted horrors. Make sure you check the closet and peak under the bed – lurking at both could be something to dread.

That’s not all. Black Hat Bash will be held on Oct. 5, 2019 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Not to be missed, it’s the city’s biggest and best family-friendly Halloween party—featuring music, premier food, drinks and a cash bar, party favors, games activities and a costume contest with prizes. Advance general tickets: $30 adult, $20 youth; Day-of general tickets: $35 adult, $25 youth; Advance VIP tickets: $45 adult, $30 youth; Day-of VIP tickets: $50 adult, $40 youth. Museum members save $5 on general tickets and children under 2 are free.

The inaugural Track and Treat will be held on opening weekend of the Haunted House. On Saturday, Oct. 12th from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m., families are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience®. The event will also include relay races, sports challenges for prizes, food stations, and a ticket to the Haunted House. Tickets are $20 per person. Museum members save $2 on tickets and children under 2 are free.

Families can enjoy a breakfast (Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.) or lunch (Saturday, Oct. 13, 20, or 27, 11 a.m.) “BOO-fet” with the friendliest of witches. This event includes fab“BOO”lous Halloween entertainment by Ruditoonz, a tour of Hotel of Spells during IPL’s Lights-On Hours (for children who scare easily), activities, and LOTS of happy, friendly witches. Tickets are $20 per person. Museum members save $2 on tickets and children 2 are free.

Tweens will enjoy Sports Spooktacular on Saturday, October 19th from 6:30-9 p.m. This sports focused event will feature private time in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience®, dinner, dessert and soft drinks, sports challenges for prizes, and unlimited trips through the frightening hours of the Hotel of Spells Haunted House. DJ BK will spin the latest tracks. Kids can test their skills on the Ninja Zone course and participate in glow in the dark yoga by The Hot Room yoga studio. This event is suggested for kids 7-14 years old and requires one adult chaperone for every four children. Tickets are $25 per youth, $15 per adult. Museum members save $5 on youth tickets.

Tickets for The Children’s Museum Guild’s Hotel of Spells Haunted House are $9 at the door and are available at The Children’s Museum Box Office or online starting September 9, 2019 (those under two-years-old are free). Organized by The Children’s Museum Guild, the 56th Annual Haunted House is presented by Old National Bank. Discounted tickets can be purchased at Central Indiana Old National Bank locations between September 1 and October 31, 2019.

To learn more, visit https://www.childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/haunted-house.